Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.