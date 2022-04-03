Desjardins Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.66.

Shares of BMO opened at C$146.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.90. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$112.34 and a 1 year high of C$154.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

