Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target to €50.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($60.44) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FURCF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.