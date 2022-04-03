Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 268 ($3.51) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 266 ($3.48).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.33.

TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

