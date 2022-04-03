Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €273.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €273.00 ($300.00) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €228.46 ($251.06).

Shares of RI stock opened at €199.25 ($218.96) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($149.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is €189.67 and its 200 day moving average is €197.64.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

