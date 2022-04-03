Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.52 ($8.26).

SHA opened at €5.72 ($6.28) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.78. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a one year high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

