DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

