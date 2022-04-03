Dfyn Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $343,092.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.03 or 0.07512440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.84 or 1.00085607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046475 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 98,757,163 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

