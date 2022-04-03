DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.50, but opened at 2.95. DiDi Global shares last traded at 3.08, with a volume of 868,555 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.93.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The firm had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.