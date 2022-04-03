Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Lowered by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.