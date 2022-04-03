Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will report $31.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. Docebo posted sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $146.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $195.63 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Docebo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Docebo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,151. Docebo has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

