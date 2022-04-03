DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

