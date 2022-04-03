Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New €79.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.