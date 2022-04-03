Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.09.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE:DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.34. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$52.22 and a 12-month high of C$73.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.