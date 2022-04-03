Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,793,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

