Donut Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,590.98 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Donut has a total market cap of $296,590.98 and $52.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.70 or 0.07572497 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.77 or 1.00024930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

