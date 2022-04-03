Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.96

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 1063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $983.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.639 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

