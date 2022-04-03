DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 29th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $16.81 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

