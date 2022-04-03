DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.17, but opened at $26.24. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 4,014 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,259 over the last quarter.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.83.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.