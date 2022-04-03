Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $260,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

