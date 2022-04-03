Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after buying an additional 351,510 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $165.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.76 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.