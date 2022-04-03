Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.