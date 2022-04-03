Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
