Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 28,263 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,263 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

