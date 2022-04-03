Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 550 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

Shares of BABA opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

