Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DCT opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

