Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Duckhorn Portfolio to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Duckhorn Portfolio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors 276 1288 1454 32 2.41

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.24%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 95.74%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million $55.96 million 38.79 Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -19.72

Duckhorn Portfolio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio. Duckhorn Portfolio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

