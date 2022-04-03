Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

NAPA stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

