Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. Duluth has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duluth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Duluth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duluth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

