Dynamite Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,679.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $16,629.92 and $65,679.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.18 or 0.00299969 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004539 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.07 or 0.01418349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.