Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DYNT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.06.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

