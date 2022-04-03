Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DYNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.