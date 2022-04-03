Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Trading Up 1.9%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 16,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 15,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.