Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.