Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 7,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,805,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $101,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766 over the last 90 days. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 197,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

