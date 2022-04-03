EasyFi Price Tops $2.38 on Top Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00005130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $907,054.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

