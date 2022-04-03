Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:EFT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

