Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:EFT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $15.73.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
