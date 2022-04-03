eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00

eBoost (EBST) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. eBoost has a total market cap of $572,909.37 and $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00272908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001391 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

