Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

