Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.73.
Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
