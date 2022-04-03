EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.85. EHang shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 8,821 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in EHang by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EHang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EHang by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

