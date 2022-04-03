Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.83 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

