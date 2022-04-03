Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

ESTC stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.41.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $6,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

