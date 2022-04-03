Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $18,508,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,174 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

