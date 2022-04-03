Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ELEEF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.47. 3,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

