Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) PT Lowered to €53.00

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.