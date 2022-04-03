Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.79.
NYSE EXK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.36.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
