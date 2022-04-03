Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.79.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 339,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

