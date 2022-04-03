Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $839,839.77 and $12,207.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005559 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00197391 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002424 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.