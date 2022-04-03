Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 197,872 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,391,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 374,961 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,526,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 110,459 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 288,466 shares during the period.

About Enel Chile (Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.