Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.09.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.
About Enel Chile (Get Rating)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
