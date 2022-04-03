Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $607,351.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00210444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00035783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00423456 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,497,110 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

