Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$18.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.99. 1,143,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,268. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$6.09 and a 52 week high of C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

